FLO Price Reaches $0.0418 on Exchanges (FLO)

FLO (FLO) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 18th. Over the last seven days, FLO has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One FLO coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0418 or 0.00000104 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. FLO has a market cap of $6.36 million and $60,018.00 worth of FLO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get FLO alerts:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000015 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000281 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000045 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000023 BTC.

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

FLO Profile

FLO (FLO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. FLO’s total supply is 152,351,008 coins. The Reddit community for FLO is /r/floblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for FLO is flo.cash. FLO’s official Twitter account is @FLOblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “FLO was rebranded from Florincoin, it is a public record for building decentralized applications that introduces a new feature called floData. This metadata layer allows reading and writing to the blockchain quickly and easily, encouraging unique apps and tools to be built with FLO. “

Buying and Selling FLO

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FLO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FLO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FLO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for FLO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FLO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.