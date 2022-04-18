Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV) Coverage Initiated at Citigroup

Analysts at Citigroup began coverage on shares of Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on VIV. Scotiabank lowered shares of Telefônica Brasil from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com downgraded Telefônica Brasil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, April 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Telefônica Brasil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Telefônica Brasil currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.38.

Get Telefônica Brasil alerts:

NYSE VIV opened at $11.36 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.44. Telefônica Brasil has a 52-week low of $7.61 and a 52-week high of $11.78.

Telefônica Brasil ( NYSE:VIV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. Telefônica Brasil had a net margin of 14.07% and a return on equity of 7.37%. On average, analysts predict that Telefônica Brasil will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Telefônica Brasil by 86.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,151 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 2,387 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Telefônica Brasil by 38.0% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,931 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,633 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Telefônica Brasil in the 4th quarter worth $90,000. JustInvest LLC bought a new position in Telefônica Brasil in the 3rd quarter worth $90,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Telefônica Brasil in the 3rd quarter worth $98,000. 7.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Telefônica Brasil (Get Rating)

TelefÃ´nica Brasil SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed telecommunications services to residential and corporate customers in Brazil. Its fixed line services portfolio includes local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance calls; and mobile portfolio comprises voice and broadband internet access through 3G, 4G, 4.5G, and 5G as well as mobile value-added services and wireless roaming services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Telefônica Brasil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telefônica Brasil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.