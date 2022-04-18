Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV) Coverage Initiated at Citigroup

Analysts at Citigroup began coverage on shares of Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.
A number of other analysts have also issued reports on VIV. Scotiabank lowered shares of Telefônica Brasil from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com downgraded Telefônica Brasil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, April 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Telefônica Brasil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Telefônica Brasil currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.38.
NYSE VIV opened at $11.36 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.44. Telefônica Brasil has a 52-week low of $7.61 and a 52-week high of $11.78.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Telefônica Brasil by 86.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,151 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 2,387 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Telefônica Brasil by 38.0% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,931 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,633 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Telefônica Brasil in the 4th quarter worth $90,000. JustInvest LLC bought a new position in Telefônica Brasil in the 3rd quarter worth $90,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Telefônica Brasil in the 3rd quarter worth $98,000. 7.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Telefônica Brasil (Get Rating)
TelefÃ´nica Brasil SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed telecommunications services to residential and corporate customers in Brazil. Its fixed line services portfolio includes local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance calls; and mobile portfolio comprises voice and broadband internet access through 3G, 4G, 4.5G, and 5G as well as mobile value-added services and wireless roaming services.
