Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Upgraded by Robert W. Baird to “Neutral”

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at Robert W. Baird from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $67.00 to $73.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.65.

ZION opened at $62.92 on Monday. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 12-month low of $47.06 and a 12-month high of $75.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.56 billion, a PE ratio of 9.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $67.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.97.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association ( NASDAQ:ZION Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.01. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 38.01% and a return on equity of 15.40%. The company had revenue of $743.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $712.71 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Friday, January 28th that allows the company to buyback $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the bank to reacquire up to 0.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CEO Alan M. Forney sold 3,029 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.63, for a total transaction of $213,938.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rebecca K. Robinson sold 15,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.52, for a total transaction of $1,051,142.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 50,899 shares of company stock worth $3,623,797. 1.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ZION. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 369,140 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $22,846,000 after buying an additional 10,804 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 74,828 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,726,000 after purchasing an additional 2,247 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 60.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 49,125 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,040,000 after purchasing an additional 18,495 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 9,687 shares of the bank’s stock worth $612,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional increased its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 3.2% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 23,570 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,459,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the period. 82.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

