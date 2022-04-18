Advisor Partners LLC Increases Stock Position in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Advisor Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) by 14.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,272 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 813 shares during the quarter. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Hasbro by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 60,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,104,000 after buying an additional 1,884 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Hasbro by 39.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 603,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,064,000 after acquiring an additional 170,027 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 15.1% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in shares of Hasbro by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new position in Hasbro in the 3rd quarter worth about $260,000. Institutional investors own 81.18% of the company’s stock.

HAS stock opened at $85.22 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Hasbro, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.16 and a 1 year high of $105.73. The company has a market cap of $11.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.58 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $89.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.16.

Hasbro ( NASDAQ:HAS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. Hasbro had a return on equity of 24.17% and a net margin of 6.68%. Hasbro’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Hasbro, Inc. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This is an increase from Hasbro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 29th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.03%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Hasbro from $138.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on Hasbro in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Hasbro from $128.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Hasbro from $110.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hasbro has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.38.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. Its Consumer Products segment engages in the sourcing, marketing, and sale of toy and game products. This segment also promotes its brands through the out-licensing of trademarks, characters, and other brand and intellectual property rights to third parties through the sale of branded consumer products, such as toys and apparels.

