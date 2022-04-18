Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) Shares Bought by Advisor Partners LLC

Advisor Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,697 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in Waters were worth $633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Waters in the 3rd quarter valued at $174,000. Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Waters during the third quarter worth about $2,233,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Waters by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 318,255 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $118,582,000 after purchasing an additional 57,693 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Waters by 2.9% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 413,853 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $147,870,000 after purchasing an additional 11,857 shares during the period. Finally, 6 Meridian acquired a new position in Waters during the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000. Institutional investors own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

Waters stock opened at $295.39 on Monday. Waters Co. has a fifty-two week low of $292.24 and a fifty-two week high of $428.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $317.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $335.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.39.

Waters ( NYSE:WAT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $836.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $820.40 million. Waters had a net margin of 24.87% and a return on equity of 239.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.65 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Waters Co. will post 11.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WAT. StockNews.com started coverage on Waters in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Waters from $375.00 to $350.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Waters presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $369.67.

Waters Corp. engages in the provision of workflow solutions involving liquid chromatography, mass spectrometry, and thermal analysis. It operates through the Waters and TA (TA Instruments) segments. The Waters segment consists of liquid chromatography instruments, mass spectrometry, and precision chemistry consumable products and services.

