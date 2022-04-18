TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST) Shares Sold by Advisor Partners LLC

Advisor Partners LLC lowered its position in TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,258 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 744 shares during the quarter. Advisor Partners LLC owned about 0.08% of TimkenSteel worth $632,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TimkenSteel in the 4th quarter worth $278,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in TimkenSteel by 45.0% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 302,081 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,984,000 after purchasing an additional 93,733 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in TimkenSteel by 311.7% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 343,184 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,663,000 after purchasing an additional 259,832 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TimkenSteel in the fourth quarter valued at $607,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TimkenSteel in the fourth quarter worth $1,516,000. 77.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TMST. StockNews.com raised TimkenSteel from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TimkenSteel from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of TimkenSteel from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th.

Shares of NYSE TMST opened at $22.67 on Monday. TimkenSteel Co. has a one year low of $10.52 and a one year high of $24.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.48. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.86.

TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $338.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.50 million. TimkenSteel had a return on equity of 29.15% and a net margin of 13.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 60.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that TimkenSteel Co. will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TimkenSteel Corporation manufactures and sells alloy steel, and carbon and micro-alloy steel products in the United States and internationally. It offers carbon, micro-alloy, and alloy steel ingots, bars, tubes, and billets, as well as supplies machining and thermal treatment services. The company's products are used in gears; hubs; axles; crankshafts and connecting rods; oil country drill pipes; bits and collars; bearing races and rolling elements; bushings; fuel injectors; wind energy shafts; anti-friction bearings; and other applications.

