CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) Shares Bought by Advisor Partners LLC

Advisor Partners LLC raised its position in CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB – Get Rating) (TSE:GIB.A) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,055 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 346 shares during the quarter. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in CGI were worth $625,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of CGI by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,348 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its stake in shares of CGI by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 200,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,719,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Leuthold Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of CGI during the 4th quarter worth $3,070,000. Banque Pictet & Cie SA acquired a new position in shares of CGI during the 4th quarter worth $1,348,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of CGI by 43.1% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 749,270 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,230,000 after purchasing an additional 225,834 shares during the period. 52.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GIB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CGI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of CGI in a report on Sunday, January 9th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $85.44 target price on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CGI in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. CIBC upped their target price on shares of CGI from C$130.00 to C$135.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of CGI from C$131.00 to C$132.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CGI currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.26.

Shares of NYSE:GIB opened at $80.38 on Monday. CGI Inc. has a 52-week low of $77.25 and a 52-week high of $93.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $19.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $81.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.06.

CGI (NYSE:GIB – Get Rating) (TSE:GIB.A) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. CGI had a return on equity of 20.61% and a net margin of 11.42%. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CGI Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada; Western, Southern, Central, and Eastern Europe; Australia; Scandinavia; Finland, Poland, and Baltics; the United States; the United Kingdom; and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

