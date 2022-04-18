Advisor Partners LLC Grows Holdings in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Advisor Partners LLC raised its position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) by 14.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,070 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 912 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in PACCAR during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in PACCAR during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in PACCAR during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in PACCAR by 54.3% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in PACCAR during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. 63.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get PACCAR alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:PCAR opened at $83.71 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $88.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.69. PACCAR Inc has a 52 week low of $77.96 and a 52 week high of $97.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $29.10 billion, a PE ratio of 15.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.91.

PACCAR ( NASDAQ:PCAR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $6.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.44 billion. PACCAR had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 16.58%. PACCAR’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PACCAR Inc will post 6.74 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PCAR. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of PACCAR from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of PACCAR from $114.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PACCAR in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of PACCAR from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $94.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of PACCAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PACCAR currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.79.

In other news, Director Alison J. Carnwath sold 29,233 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.13, for a total value of $2,693,236.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Jack K. Levier sold 8,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total transaction of $810,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 70,930 shares of company stock valued at $6,647,589. 2.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PACCAR Company Profile (Get Rating)

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PACCAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PACCAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.