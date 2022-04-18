Advisor Partners LLC Has $615,000 Holdings in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Advisor Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 104 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 10 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in NVR were worth $615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of NVR by 93.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 627 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,702,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVR in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $579,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of NVR by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 195 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after buying an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. grew its stake in shares of NVR by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. now owns 337 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,991,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of NVR by 795.1% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,817 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,736,000 after buying an additional 1,614 shares in the last quarter. 83.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. KeyCorp lowered their price target on NVR from $5,700.00 to $5,100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of NVR from $5,300.00 to $4,770.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. UBS Group raised shares of NVR from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $4,825.00 to $5,500.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NVR in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5,117.40.

Shares of NVR opened at $4,335.45 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4,769.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5,132.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.50 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a current ratio of 5.95. NVR, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4,250.01 and a 52 week high of $5,982.44.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The construction company reported $89.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $100.34 by ($11.25). NVR had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 40.86%. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $76.93 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NVR, Inc. will post 448.04 earnings per share for the current year.

NVR declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 16th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to purchase up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

NVR, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes and condominium buildings. It operates through the Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. The Homebuilding segment offers single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings with many different home designs.

