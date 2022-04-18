Advisor Partners LLC Has $611,000 Position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Advisor Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,526 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 599 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of O. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Realty Income by 32.4% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 364,956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,127,000 after buying an additional 89,223 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Realty Income by 36.3% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 567 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Realty Income by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 570,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,815,000 after acquiring an additional 73,448 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Realty Income by 1,344.5% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 300,008 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,478,000 after acquiring an additional 279,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mattern Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Realty Income by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 83,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,956,000 after acquiring an additional 6,632 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

O opened at $72.61 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.13. The firm has a market cap of $43.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.25, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.80. Realty Income Co. has a 1 year low of $63.90 and a 1 year high of $74.60.

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.92). Realty Income had a net margin of 17.25% and a return on equity of 2.32%. The company had revenue of $685.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $676.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Realty Income Co. will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a may 22 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.247 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 29th. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is presently 314.90%.

O has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research raised shares of Realty Income from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Realty Income from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of Realty Income from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Realty Income from $82.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.80.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

