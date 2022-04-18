Advisor Partners LLC Has $611,000 Stock Position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Advisor Partners LLC grew its stake in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,055 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the quarter. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JB Investments Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. JB Investments Management LLC now owns 22,386,287 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $648,978,000 after buying an additional 394,537 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC increased its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 19,855,031 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $587,238,000 after purchasing an additional 2,344,528 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,775,281 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $259,572,000 after purchasing an additional 444,442 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 23.7% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,967,775 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $146,946,000 after purchasing an additional 951,989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 26.9% during the third quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 2,009,521 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $59,442,000 after buying an additional 426,591 shares in the last quarter. 72.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OXY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $46.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $33.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Occidental Petroleum currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.33.

In other news, Director Avedick Baruyr Poladian sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.23, for a total transaction of $1,144,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Vicki A. Hollub bought 14,191 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $56.24 per share, for a total transaction of $798,101.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OXY stock opened at $59.34 on Monday. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a twelve month low of $21.62 and a twelve month high of $63.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 2.06.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.40. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 31.13% and a net margin of 8.82%. The company had revenue of $7.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.78) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 136.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 8.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This is an increase from Occidental Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

