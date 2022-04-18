Advisor Partners LLC Grows Position in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Advisor Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) by 15.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,076 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DPZ. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the 4th quarter valued at about $231,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 8,525 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,066,000 after buying an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Astrantus Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the 4th quarter valued at about $486,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 5,415 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,056,000 after buying an additional 1,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. lifted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 1,843 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $879,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Domino’s Pizza news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 149 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $423.89, for a total transaction of $63,159.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 137 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.00, for a total value of $54,389.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,334,714. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DPZ stock opened at $387.24 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.95 billion, a PE ratio of 28.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $408.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $466.86. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $378.46 and a fifty-two week high of $567.57.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The restaurant operator reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.30 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 13.05% and a net margin of 11.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.46 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 14.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. This is an increase from Domino’s Pizza’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.47%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DPZ. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Domino’s Pizza from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $570.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $480.00 to $450.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Citigroup raised Domino’s Pizza from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $480.00 to $487.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $550.00 to $525.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $520.00 to $480.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $479.96.

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

