Advisor Partners LLC Sells 874 Shares of Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS)

Advisor Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,033 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 874 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in Alliance Data Systems were worth $602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ADS. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 556,687 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,000,000 after purchasing an additional 32,005 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 13,620 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,833 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 29,417 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,968,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 2,218 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 97,694 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,010,000 after purchasing an additional 48,847 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Alliance Data Systems alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ADS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $115.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $102.00 to $89.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Alliance Data Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Alliance Data Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $104.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Alliance Data Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.09.

NYSE ADS opened at $56.80 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 2.10. Alliance Data Systems Co. has a one year low of $53.30 and a one year high of $128.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $63.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.73.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The business services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $855.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $929.30 million. Alliance Data Systems had a return on equity of 43.42% and a net margin of 19.75%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.21 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alliance Data Systems Co. will post 11.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Alliance Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.24%.

Alliance Data Systems announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, March 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase 200,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Alliance Data Systems Profile (Get Rating)

Alliance Data Systems Corp. engages in the provision of data-driven and transaction-based marketing, customer loyalty and payment solutions. Its products and services include credit cards, loan financing, processing, and servicing, marketing, data and analytics, and digital offerings. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Columbus, Ohio.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Alliance Data Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliance Data Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.