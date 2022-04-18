Advisor Partners LLC Increases Stock Position in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

Advisor Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,807 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,096 shares during the quarter. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in Lumen Technologies were worth $588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LUMN. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies by 114.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,433,165 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296,573 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies by 91.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,626,749 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $171,598,000 after purchasing an additional 6,048,140 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies by 83.3% in the 3rd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 132,510 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,642,000 after purchasing an additional 60,200 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,327 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 2,610 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies by 42.8% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 9,793 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,933 shares during the period. 77.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lumen Technologies alerts:

Lumen Technologies stock opened at $11.47 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $11.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.01, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.31 and a 1 year high of $15.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.05.

Lumen Technologies ( NYSE:LUMN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The technology company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.86 billion. Lumen Technologies had a net margin of 10.33% and a return on equity of 17.72%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 7th. Lumen Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.36%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LUMN. Moffett Nathanson lowered their price objective on shares of Lumen Technologies from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Lumen Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lumen Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.50.

Lumen Technologies Profile (Get Rating)

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated products and services under the Lumen, Quantum Fiber, and CenturyLink brands to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Mass Markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lumen Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumen Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.