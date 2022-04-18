iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) Shares Sold by Advisor Partners LLC

Advisor Partners LLC cut its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 25.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,468 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,223 shares during the quarter. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 31,140,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,288,840,000 after buying an additional 824,242 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,494,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,138,842,000 after buying an additional 59,412 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,143,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,364,000 after buying an additional 456,709 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $213,984,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 35.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 2,484,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,626,000 after buying an additional 649,943 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF alerts:

USMV opened at $77.78 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.73. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 1-year low of $47.44 and a 1-year high of $55.45.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USMV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.