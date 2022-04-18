Advisor Partners LLC Buys 71 Shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Advisor Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,109 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the quarter. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 631.3% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 63,529 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,791,000 after buying an additional 54,842 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 245,284 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $118,884,000 after buying an additional 38,991 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC increased its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 20,250 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,815,000 after buying an additional 3,103 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 110,582 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $53,597,000 after buying an additional 2,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new position in Monolithic Power Systems during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,793,000. 96.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Monolithic Power Systems alerts:

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, VP Saria Tseng sold 7,393 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $399.28, for a total transaction of $2,951,877.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.22, for a total transaction of $434,514.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 132,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,784,238.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 74,574 shares of company stock valued at $31,304,258 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MPWR. Zacks Investment Research cut Monolithic Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $500.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Friday, February 11th. KeyCorp upgraded Monolithic Power Systems from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $520.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upgraded Monolithic Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $530.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $544.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:MPWR opened at $409.38 on Monday. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $301.53 and a 52-week high of $580.00. The company has a market capitalization of $19.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $442.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $472.95.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.16. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 20.04% and a return on equity of 20.92%. The business had revenue of $336.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $321.77 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. Monolithic Power Systems’s revenue was up 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This is an increase from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.29%.

Monolithic Power Systems Profile (Get Rating)

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Monolithic Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monolithic Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.