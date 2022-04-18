Advisor Partners LLC Buys 486 Shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Advisor Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,482 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 486 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EQR. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in Equity Residential during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Equity Residential during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 144.2% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Equity Residential in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives lifted its holdings in Equity Residential by 1,231.1% during the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EQR opened at $90.43 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $88.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.47. The company has a market capitalization of $33.99 billion, a PE ratio of 25.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Equity Residential has a twelve month low of $70.98 and a twelve month high of $93.03.

Equity Residential ( NYSE:EQR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.60. Equity Residential had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 54.09%. The business had revenue of $645.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $633.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Equity Residential will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 28th were given a $0.625 dividend. This is a positive change from Equity Residential’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 25th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.62%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on EQR shares. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Equity Residential from $89.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Equity Residential from $92.00 to $95.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Equity Residential from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Barclays upped their price objective on Equity Residential from $87.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Equity Residential in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Equity Residential presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.50.

In related news, CAO Ian Kaufman sold 870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.13, for a total transaction of $78,413.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Michael L. Manelis sold 3,629 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.13, for a total value of $327,081.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 108,371 shares of company stock valued at $9,955,478. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Equity Residential Profile

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

