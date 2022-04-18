Advisor Partners LLC Sells 701 Shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Advisor Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,873 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 701 shares during the quarter. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $566,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BEN. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Franklin Resources by 64.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,644,418 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $84,595,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040,575 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 75.3% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 5,030 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 2,160 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 5.5% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 9,884 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Resources during the third quarter valued at approximately $286,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 0.7% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 353,135 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $10,495,000 after buying an additional 2,330 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.13% of the company’s stock.

In other Franklin Resources news, insider Franklin Resources Inc bought 998,370 shares of Franklin Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.27 per share, for a total transaction of $12,249,999.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,079,687 shares in the company, valued at $172,757,759.49. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BEN opened at $25.57 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $12.84 billion, a PE ratio of 6.76, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.45 and a 1 year high of $38.27.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The closed-end fund reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.20. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 17.79% and a net margin of 22.41%. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.54%. Franklin Resources’s payout ratio is 30.69%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Franklin Resources from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on Franklin Resources in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Franklin Resources from $33.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Franklin Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Citigroup cut Franklin Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $44.50 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.25.

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

