Advisor Partners LLC Boosts Stock Position in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Advisor Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,024 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the quarter. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in W.W. Grainger by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 225,263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $98,667,000 after acquiring an additional 13,323 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in W.W. Grainger by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 25,108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,012,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in W.W. Grainger by 9.3% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 26,193 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,295,000 after buying an additional 2,221 shares during the period. JGP Wealth Management LLC increased its position in W.W. Grainger by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,336 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,779,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peninsula Asset Management Inc. increased its position in W.W. Grainger by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Peninsula Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,252 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,851,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP John L. Howard sold 1,732 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $509.24, for a total transaction of $882,003.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,567 shares in the company, valued at $10,473,539.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GWW. Morgan Stanley downgraded W.W. Grainger from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $562.00 to $480.00 in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on W.W. Grainger from $525.00 to $560.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of W.W. Grainger in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on W.W. Grainger from $392.00 to $432.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded W.W. Grainger from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $580.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, W.W. Grainger currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $503.09.

W.W. Grainger stock opened at $491.43 on Monday. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 52 week low of $391.16 and a 52 week high of $529.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.77, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $493.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $484.77.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $5.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.25 by $0.19. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 48.91% and a net margin of 7.98%. The business had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.66 earnings per share. W.W. Grainger’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 24.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is currently 32.66%.

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. It offers safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

