Advisor Partners LLC Reduces Holdings in POSCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PKX)

Advisor Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of POSCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PKX – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,948 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 993 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in POSCO were worth $522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in POSCO by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,203 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in POSCO during the 4th quarter worth about $3,744,000. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in POSCO during the 4th quarter worth about $217,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in POSCO by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 81,286 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,606,000 after purchasing an additional 11,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in POSCO by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,759 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $604,000 after purchasing an additional 1,732 shares in the last quarter.

Get POSCO alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on POSCO in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

NYSE:PKX opened at $58.60 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $58.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.42. POSCO Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.20 and a twelve month high of $92.19. The stock has a market cap of $20.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

POSCO (NYSE:PKX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $3.86 earnings per share for the quarter. POSCO had a return on equity of 12.50% and a net margin of 8.70%. The firm had revenue of $18.03 billion for the quarter.

About POSCO (Get Rating)

POSCO Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells steel rolled products and plates in South Korea and internationally. It operates through four segments: Steel, Construction, Trading, and Others. The company offers hot and cold rolled steel, steel plates, wire rods, galvanized sheets, electrical steel, stainless steel, and titanium.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PKX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for POSCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PKX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for POSCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for POSCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.