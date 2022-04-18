Advisor Partners LLC Has $522,000 Stock Holdings in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Advisor Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,944 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,063 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $522,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in British American Tobacco by 39.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,952,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,994,000 after purchasing an additional 1,683,436 shares during the last quarter. Newport Trust Co lifted its holdings in British American Tobacco by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 3,579,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,283,000 after purchasing an additional 110,892 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in British American Tobacco by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 2,337,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,466,000 after purchasing an additional 86,100 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in British American Tobacco by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,010,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,937,000 after purchasing an additional 190,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in British American Tobacco by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,622,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,226,000 after purchasing an additional 70,913 shares during the last quarter. 13.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE BTI opened at $42.86 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.85. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 52 week low of $33.62 and a 52 week high of $47.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $43.16 and its 200 day moving average is $39.35.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 6th. Investors of record on Friday, December 23rd will be given a $0.7354 dividend. This represents a $2.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 22nd.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised British American Tobacco from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on British American Tobacco in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded British American Tobacco to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. UBS Group set a GBX 3,600 ($46.91) target price on British American Tobacco in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,600.00.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour, tobacco heating, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Newport, Natural American Spirit, being Vapour, THP, and Modern Oral brands.

