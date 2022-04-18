Advisor Partners LLC Sells 714 Shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

Advisor Partners LLC lessened its stake in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,754 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 714 shares during the quarter. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new stake in United Airlines during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in United Airlines during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Hudock Inc. raised its holdings in United Airlines by 33.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 790 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of United Airlines by 159.6% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 893 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Airlines during the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. 58.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of UAL opened at $45.13 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.30 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $43.08 and a 200 day moving average of $44.85. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.54 and a twelve month high of $60.58.

United Airlines ( NASDAQ:UAL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The transportation company reported ($1.60) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.23) by $0.63. United Airlines had a negative net margin of 7.97% and a negative return on equity of 87.27%. The business had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($7.00) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 140.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post -2.58 EPS for the current year.

UAL has been the subject of several research reports. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of United Airlines from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on shares of United Airlines from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Barclays cut their target price on shares of United Airlines from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. MKM Partners upgraded shares of United Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of United Airlines from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.11.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, training, and maintenance services for third parties.

