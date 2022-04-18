Advisor Partners LLC Buys 117 Shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Advisor Partners LLC boosted its stake in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,726 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Molina Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Molina Healthcare by 35.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Molina Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in Molina Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Molina Healthcare by 3,087.5% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. 93.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MOH has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $397.00 to $365.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $360.00 to $390.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $365.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $325.71.

In other news, insider Jeff D. Barlow sold 5,000 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total transaction of $1,575,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Steven J. Orlando sold 591 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.00, for a total transaction of $183,801.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 5,986 shares of company stock valued at $1,882,749 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MOH opened at $335.94 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.86, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $324.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $305.45. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $239.20 and a 12 month high of $347.62.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.13 billion. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 32.76%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.51) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments, Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. As of December 31, 2021, the company served the company served approximately 5.2 million members eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored healthcare programs in 18 states.

