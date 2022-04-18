Advisor Partners LLC Sells 8,012 Shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

Advisor Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) by 14.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,370 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,012 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in Amcor were worth $557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Amcor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,349,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Amcor by 35.4% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,635,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,490,000 after buying an additional 1,994,381 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Amcor by 189.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,665,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,622,000 after buying an additional 1,090,275 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Amcor by 3.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,090,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,725,000 after purchasing an additional 862,033 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Amcor by 4.7% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 18,845,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,416,000 after purchasing an additional 841,258 shares during the period. 39.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AMCR opened at $11.67 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $17.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.13, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.88. Amcor plc has a 1-year low of $10.66 and a 1-year high of $12.92. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Amcor ( NYSE:AMCR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18. The business had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.32 billion. Amcor had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 24.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Amcor plc will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.11%. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.69%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Amcor from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $13.40 to $12.30 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Amcor in a research report on Friday, March 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Amcor from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amcor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.76.

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

