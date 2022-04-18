8,364 Shares in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM) Acquired by Advisor Partners LLC

Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 8,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $530,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 324,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,540,000 after purchasing an additional 52,331 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 42.3% during the 4th quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 228,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,448,000 after purchasing an additional 67,854 shares during the last quarter. ML & R Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $353,000. Truepoint Inc. grew its position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 59.6% during the 4th quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 71,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,523,000 after purchasing an additional 26,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $157,000.

NYSEARCA:AVEM opened at $58.54 on Monday. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $53.99 and a twelve month high of $70.47. The company’s 50 day moving average is $60.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.63.

