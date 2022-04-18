Advisor Partners LLC Acquires 277 Shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Advisor Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) by 35.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,048 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $564,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in Tyler Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 34.5% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 74 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 125.0% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 108 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TYL opened at $404.83 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $16.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.98 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $430.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $479.21. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $384.38 and a 1-year high of $557.55.

Tyler Technologies ( NYSE:TYL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The technology company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.26. The firm had revenue of $433.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $433.74 million. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 10.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 53.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on TYL. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $600.00 to $540.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Monday, March 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $445.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $550.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tyler Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $538.46.

In other news, Director Daniel M. Pope sold 696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.06, for a total transaction of $279,833.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. The company operates in three segments: Enterprise Software; Appraisal and Tax; and NIC. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

