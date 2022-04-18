Advisor Partners LLC Increases Stock Position in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Advisor Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) by 25.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,486 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after acquiring an additional 921 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in Akamai Technologies by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 21,458 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $2,511,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA grew its position in Akamai Technologies by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 4,415 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $517,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in Akamai Technologies by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 12,278 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $1,437,000 after buying an additional 1,542 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC grew its position in Akamai Technologies by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 81,310 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $9,517,000 after buying an additional 4,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Akamai Technologies by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 93,085 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $10,663,000 after buying an additional 3,875 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.58% of the company’s stock.

AKAM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $128.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $157.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Akamai Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.55.

In other news, EVP Mani Sundaram sold 16,059 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.92, for a total transaction of $1,893,677.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Anthony P. Williams sold 3,153 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.71, for a total value of $349,068.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 42,325 shares of company stock valued at $4,843,886. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AKAM stock opened at $118.99 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $112.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.71. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $96.86 and a twelve month high of $122.01. The company has a market capitalization of $19.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.28, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.12. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 18.83% and a return on equity of 17.37%. The firm had revenue of $905.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $898.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and optimizing content and business applications over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

