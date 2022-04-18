Advisor Partners LLC Has $579,000 Holdings in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Advisor Partners LLC grew its stake in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) by 22.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,174 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,520 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CF. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in CF Industries by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,703 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in CF Industries by 121.1% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 398 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in CF Industries by 0.8% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 28,220 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,575,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. increased its stake in CF Industries by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 5,750 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in CF Industries by 2.0% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 12,207 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $681,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. 91.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on CF Industries from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Mizuho upped their price objective on CF Industries from $65.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Scotiabank lowered CF Industries from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on CF Industries from $66.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on CF Industries from $88.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.84.

CF opened at $108.41 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.19 and a 12 month high of $113.49. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.27. The stock has a market cap of $22.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.03.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $3.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.59 billion. CF Industries had a return on equity of 24.09% and a net margin of 14.03%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 16.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.24%.

In other news, VP Richard A. Hoker sold 4,085 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.93, for a total value of $383,704.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Ashraf K. Malik sold 5,033 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.32, for a total value of $489,811.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,360,353 shares of company stock valued at $109,647,792. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

