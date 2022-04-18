Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Sells 5,500 Shares of Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL trimmed its position in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Get Rating) by 52.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 5,500 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Wingstop were worth $864,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 821 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,310 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $745,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 3,455 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,234 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 7,700 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WING. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Wingstop in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $172.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Wingstop from $172.00 to $136.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Wingstop in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Wingstop from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Wingstop from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.22.

Shares of NASDAQ:WING opened at $101.92 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 71.27, a PEG ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $128.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $151.34. Wingstop Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.62 and a 12-month high of $187.35.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The restaurant operator reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $72.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.54 million. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 15.10%. The business’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. Analysts forecast that Wingstop Inc. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th were given a dividend of $4.00 per share. This is a positive change from Wingstop’s previous None dividend of $3.17. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 23rd. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.55%.

In related news, COO Michael Skipworth sold 356 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.35, for a total transaction of $53,524.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 5,270 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.99, for a total transaction of $795,717.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,835 shares of company stock worth $1,300,835 in the last quarter. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors. As of December 25, 2021, the company had 1,695 franchised restaurants and 36 company-owned restaurants in 44 states and 7 countries worldwide.

