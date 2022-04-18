Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 59,677 Shares of A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN – Get Rating) by 22.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 209,048 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 59,677 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in A10 Networks were worth $3,466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Copeland Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in A10 Networks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in A10 Networks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in A10 Networks during the third quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in A10 Networks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in A10 Networks during the third quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ATEN opened at $12.98 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.59 and a 200-day moving average of $14.54. The company has a market capitalization of $991.59 million, a PE ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.03. A10 Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.42 and a 52-week high of $19.05.

A10 Networks ( NYSE:ATEN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.10. A10 Networks had a net margin of 37.95% and a return on equity of 21.44%. The company had revenue of $70.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that A10 Networks, Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. A10 Networks’s dividend payout ratio is 16.95%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ATEN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of A10 Networks in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of A10 Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.00.

In other A10 Networks news, EVP Robert D. Cochran sold 2,453 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.52, for a total transaction of $30,711.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert D. Cochran sold 2,293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.17, for a total transaction of $32,491.81. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 353,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,014,196.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 59,493 shares of company stock worth $808,296. 23.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A10 Networks, Inc provides networking solutions in the Americas, Japan, other Asia Pacific, and EMEA countries. The company offers Thunder Application Delivery Controller (ADC) that provides advanced server load balancing; Lightning ADC, a cloud-native software-as-a-service platform to boost the delivery and security of applications and microservices; and Thunder Carrier Grade Networking product, which offers standards-compliant address and protocol translation services for service provider networks.

