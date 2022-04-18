Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 144,389 Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 144,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,555,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in Trip.com Group by 49.9% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in Trip.com Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $85,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Trip.com Group by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Trip.com Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group in the 3rd quarter worth $240,000. 67.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Trip.com Group alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TCOM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Trip.com Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 14th. UBS Group raised Trip.com Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Macquarie raised Trip.com Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Trip.com Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, New Street Research raised Trip.com Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.20.

Shares of TCOM stock opened at $23.14 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -192.82 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.73 and a 200 day moving average of $26.48. Trip.com Group Limited has a 1 year low of $14.29 and a 1 year high of $42.04.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.29. The business had revenue of $735.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $679.36 million. Trip.com Group had a positive return on equity of 0.19% and a negative net margin of 2.87%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Trip.com Group Limited will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

About Trip.com Group (Get Rating)

Trip.com Group Ltd. engages in the provision of travel-related services. It provides hotel accommodations, airline tickets, packaged tours, corporate travel management services, property management systems and advertising services. The company was founded by Jian Zhang Liang, Min Fan, Nan Peng Shen and Qi Ji in June 1999 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Trip.com Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trip.com Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.