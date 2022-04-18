Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $7.24 Million Position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 172,669 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 19,775 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $7,240,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $635,212,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Uber Technologies by 6.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,891,340 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $666,080,000 after purchasing an additional 836,350 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its holdings in Uber Technologies by 312.8% in the third quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 12,766,046 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $571,919,000 after purchasing an additional 9,673,391 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Uber Technologies by 2.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,404,300 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $376,513,000 after purchasing an additional 191,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Uber Technologies by 52.7% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,107,646 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $363,222,000 after purchasing an additional 2,799,233 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UBER opened at $32.68 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $33.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.09. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.28 and a 52 week high of $61.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.89 billion, a PE ratio of -102.13 and a beta of 1.31.

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.77. Uber Technologies had a positive return on equity of 3.90% and a negative net margin of 2.84%. The firm had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on UBER shares. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Uber Technologies from $57.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. Loop Capital lowered their price target on Uber Technologies from $70.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Uber Technologies from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $80.00 price target on Uber Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.71.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services; and connects riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, and other stores with delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

