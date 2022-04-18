Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 3,978 Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) by 21.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,704 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 3,978 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $3,508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TSCO. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 149.1% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,113,836 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $428,284,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265,148 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 97.8% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,522,802 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $313,088,000 after purchasing an additional 752,787 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 3.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,093,754 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,247,707,000 after purchasing an additional 331,051 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 68.8% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 646,701 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $131,028,000 after purchasing an additional 263,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 31.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,016,695 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $205,992,000 after purchasing an additional 240,696 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSCO stock opened at $228.23 on Monday. Tractor Supply has a 12-month low of $170.82 and a 12-month high of $241.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $223.16 and a 200-day moving average of $220.90.

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.09. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.83% and a return on equity of 50.77%. The company had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 21st were given a $0.92 dividend. This is a boost from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is currently 42.69%.

In related news, EVP Colin Yankee sold 6,659 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.64, for a total value of $1,449,264.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Harry A. Lawton III sold 20,049 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.35, for a total transaction of $4,457,895.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,031 shares of company stock worth $6,416,873 over the last ninety days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TSCO. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tractor Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Citigroup raised shares of Tractor Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $230.00 to $240.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $270.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Tractor Supply presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $231.91.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

