Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Has $879,000 Stock Holdings in Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,700 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Central Garden & Pet were worth $879,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 17.4% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet in the 4th quarter worth $200,000. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet in the 3rd quarter worth $241,000. Finally, Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC grew its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 39.1% in the 3rd quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 5,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 1,670 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.14% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CENT opened at $45.29 on Monday. Central Garden & Pet has a 1 year low of $43.01 and a 1 year high of $61.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.23 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $45.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.56.

Central Garden & Pet ( NASDAQ:CENT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $661.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $619.66 million. Central Garden & Pet had a net margin of 4.60% and a return on equity of 12.78%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Central Garden & Pet will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd.

In related news, insider John D. Walker III sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.26, for a total transaction of $84,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 8.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Central Garden & Pet

Central Garden & Pet Company produces and distributes various products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment provides dog and cat supplies, such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and grooming products, waste management and training pads, and pet containment; supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles, and pet birds, including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, and food and supplements; animal and household health and insect control products; live fish and products for fish, reptiles, and other aquarium-based pets, such as aquariums, furniture and lighting fixtures, pumps, filters, water conditioners, food, and supplements; and products for horses and livestock, as well as outdoor cushions and pillows.

