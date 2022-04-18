Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 22,293 Shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) by 25.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,349 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,293 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $7,128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TFC Financial Management bought a new stake in iShares MBS ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 250.5% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 17,868 shares during the last quarter. CNB Bank bought a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in iShares MBS ETF in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Fortis Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 63.8% in the third quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of MBB stock opened at $98.96 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $102.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.54. iShares MBS ETF has a 12-month low of $98.87 and a 12-month high of $108.88.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 4th were given a dividend of $0.136 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 1st. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

