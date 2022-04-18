Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Acquires 16,579 Shares of Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 212,869 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,579 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned 0.31% of Innoviva worth $3,672,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sarissa Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Innoviva by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sarissa Capital Management LP now owns 6,614,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $110,520,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Innoviva by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,534,695 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,359,000 after acquiring an additional 72,372 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Innoviva by 104.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,419,128 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $23,714,000 after acquiring an additional 725,120 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Innoviva by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 727,673 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,758,000 after acquiring an additional 48,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Innoviva by 49.8% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 649,745 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,208,000 after acquiring an additional 216,046 shares in the last quarter. 99.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Innoviva news, Director Innoviva, Inc. purchased 5,385,208 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.00 per share, with a total value of $26,926,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

INVA has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Innoviva from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Innoviva in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

NASDAQ INVA opened at $19.03 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 54.02, a quick ratio of 54.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Innoviva, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.15 and a 12 month high of $20.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.98 and a 200-day moving average of $17.62.

Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The biotechnology company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $107.68 million during the quarter. Innoviva had a return on equity of 56.88% and a net margin of 67.84%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Innoviva, Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Innoviva, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceuticals in the United States and internationally. Its products include RELVAR/BREO ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of a LABA, vilanterol (VI), an inhaled corticosteroid (ICS), and fluticasone furoate; ANORO ELLIPTA, a once-daily medicine combining a long-acting muscarinic antagonist (LAMA), umeclidinium bromide (UMEC), with a LABA, and VI; and TRELEGY ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of an ICS, LAMA, and LABA.

