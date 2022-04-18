Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Buys 21,947 Shares of Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Rating) by 65.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,392 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,947 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned 0.08% of Moelis & Company worth $3,463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MC. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Moelis & Company by 2.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 108,936 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,532,000 after acquiring an additional 2,402 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Moelis & Company by 15.6% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 5,200 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Moelis & Company by 55.6% in the third quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 9,450 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $585,000 after acquiring an additional 3,375 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in Moelis & Company during the third quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in Moelis & Company by 14.2% during the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 11,104 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $687,000 after buying an additional 1,384 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.76% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Kenneth Moelis sold 34,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.12, for a total transaction of $1,619,514.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Osamu R. Watanabe sold 6,232 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.12, for a total value of $293,651.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 86,121 shares of company stock valued at $4,058,022. Corporate insiders own 8.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MC opened at $45.15 on Monday. Moelis & Company has a fifty-two week low of $43.72 and a fifty-two week high of $77.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.41. The firm has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 1.24.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The asset manager reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $425.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $436.74 million. Moelis & Company had a net margin of 23.71% and a return on equity of 85.78%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.99 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Moelis & Company will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.32%. Moelis & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.94%.

MC has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Moelis & Company in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Moelis & Company from $61.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Moelis & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 14th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Moelis & Company from $85.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Moelis & Company from $65.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.71.

Moelis & Company operates as an investment banking advisory firm in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It offers advisory services in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs, governments, and sovereign wealth funds.

