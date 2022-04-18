Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG) Shares Purchased by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG – Get Rating) by 43.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,797 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,895 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Janus Henderson Group were worth $3,473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Janus Henderson Group by 281.1% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Janus Henderson Group by 60.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Janus Henderson Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $91,000. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Janus Henderson Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Janus Henderson Group by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Janus Henderson Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE JHG opened at $32.72 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 1.46. Janus Henderson Group plc has a 12-month low of $29.27 and a 12-month high of $48.55. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.67.

Janus Henderson Group ( NYSE:JHG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $697.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $701.39 million. Janus Henderson Group had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 22.29%. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Janus Henderson Group plc will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th were issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. Janus Henderson Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.34%.

In other Janus Henderson Group news, Director Edward P. Garden purchased 691,306 shares of Janus Henderson Group stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $30.02 per share, for a total transaction of $20,753,006.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Edward P. Garden purchased 500,434 shares of Janus Henderson Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $31.91 per share, with a total value of $15,968,848.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 2,658,787 shares of company stock worth $85,656,066 and sold 64,769 shares worth $2,340,086. Company insiders own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Macquarie downgraded Janus Henderson Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Janus Henderson Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Janus Henderson Group from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Janus Henderson Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.13.

Janus Henderson Group Profile (Get Rating)

Janus Henderson Group Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of asset management services. It offers investment solutions including equities, quantitative equities, fixed income, multi-asset and alternative asset class strategies. The company was founded on Jan 23, 1998, is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.