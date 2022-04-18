Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $3.12 Million Stake in Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 193,879 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,584 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.63% of Tilly’s worth $3,123,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TLYS. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tilly’s by 146.8% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,660 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Tilly’s by 62.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,829 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,848 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Tilly’s by 33.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,877 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,465 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tilly’s by 56.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,533 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 3,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zacks Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Tilly’s in the 3rd quarter worth about $143,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TLYS. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tilly’s in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tilly’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tilly’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. William Blair lowered shares of Tilly’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Tilly’s from $21.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tilly’s currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.00.

Shares of TLYS stock opened at $9.03 on Monday. Tilly’s, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.76 and a 52-week high of $17.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.35. The company has a market capitalization of $279.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 2.02.

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The specialty retailer reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.03). Tilly’s had a return on equity of 35.79% and a net margin of 8.28%. The firm had revenue of $204.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Tilly’s, Inc. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tilly's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of casual apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women, and boys and girls in the United States. Its apparel merchandise includes tops, outerwear, bottoms, and dresses; and accessories merchandise comprises backpacks, hydration bottles, hats, sunglasses, small electronics and accessories, handbags, watches, jewelry, and others.

