Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 59,677 Shares of A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN – Get Rating) by 22.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 209,048 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 59,677 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in A10 Networks were worth $3,466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of A10 Networks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,660,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of A10 Networks by 15.0% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,769,272 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $50,810,000 after buying an additional 491,161 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of A10 Networks by 331.0% in the third quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 501,226 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,757,000 after buying an additional 384,922 shares during the period. EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of A10 Networks in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,195,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of A10 Networks by 1,100.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 317,096 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,571,000 after buying an additional 290,676 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ATEN opened at $12.98 on Monday. A10 Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $8.42 and a one year high of $19.05. The company has a market cap of $991.59 million, a P/E ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.54.

A10 Networks ( NYSE:ATEN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $70.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.90 million. A10 Networks had a net margin of 37.95% and a return on equity of 21.44%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that A10 Networks, Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. A10 Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.95%.

In other news, EVP Robert D. Cochran sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dhrupad Trivedi sold 15,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.59, for a total transaction of $219,316.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,493 shares of company stock valued at $808,296 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 23.73% of the company’s stock.

ATEN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut A10 Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of A10 Networks in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

A10 Networks, Inc provides networking solutions in the Americas, Japan, other Asia Pacific, and EMEA countries. The company offers Thunder Application Delivery Controller (ADC) that provides advanced server load balancing; Lightning ADC, a cloud-native software-as-a-service platform to boost the delivery and security of applications and microservices; and Thunder Carrier Grade Networking product, which offers standards-compliant address and protocol translation services for service provider networks.

