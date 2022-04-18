Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Invests $837,000 in PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 12,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $837,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services in the third quarter worth approximately $72,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $164,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services during the third quarter worth approximately $220,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 18.4% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. 61.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Derek Stark sold 7,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.87, for a total value of $425,159.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Farhad Nanji acquired 150,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $58.87 per share, with a total value of $8,830,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 370,982 shares of company stock valued at $22,353,906 and sold 62,250 shares valued at $3,311,027. 12.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PFSI has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $113.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $117.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PennyMac Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.00.

NYSE PFSI opened at $47.71 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $55.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.16. PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.90 and a 12-month high of $71.52.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $3.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.40 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $693.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $780.00 million. PennyMac Financial Services had a net margin of 31.68% and a return on equity of 30.92%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. will post 10.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. PennyMac Financial Services’s payout ratio is 5.45%.

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the production and servicing of U.S. residential mortgage loans. It operates through the following segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment includes mortgage loan origination, acquisition, and sale activities.

