Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Buys 500 Shares of RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its stake in shares of RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL – Get Rating) by 13.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in RBC Bearings were worth $848,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BOKF NA bought a new position in shares of RBC Bearings during the third quarter valued at $1,213,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings by 81.3% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 41,405 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,786,000 after buying an additional 18,573 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings by 10.0% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 8,955 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,900,000 after buying an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings by 7.6% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 18,613 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,950,000 after buying an additional 1,317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ghisallo Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of RBC Bearings in the third quarter valued at about $10,610,000.

ROLL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised RBC Bearings from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on RBC Bearings in a report on Friday, March 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $235.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised RBC Bearings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. Bank of America initiated coverage on RBC Bearings in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on RBC Bearings in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $217.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, RBC Bearings has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $227.00.

In other news, VP Patrick S. Bannon sold 6,306 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.07, for a total transaction of $1,135,521.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,267,261.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

RBC Bearings stock opened at $180.66 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.28 and a beta of 1.34. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a 1 year low of $165.99 and a 1 year high of $250.52. The business has a 50-day moving average of $188.77 and a 200-day moving average of $201.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $266.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $253.69 million. RBC Bearings had a return on equity of 5.76% and a net margin of 7.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 83.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that RBC Bearings Incorporated will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in North America, Europe, Asia, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings, and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings that are primarily used to rectify inevitable misalignments in various mechanical components, such as aircraft controls, helicopter rotors, or in heavy mining and construction equipment.

