Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR) Shares Bought by Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its position in Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Sleep Number were worth $850,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SNBR. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in Sleep Number by 341.9% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in Sleep Number by 62.6% in the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Sleep Number in the third quarter valued at $116,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Sleep Number in the fourth quarter valued at $219,000. Finally, Natixis acquired a new stake in Sleep Number in the third quarter valued at $234,000. 97.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SNBR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Sleep Number from $75.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Sleep Number from $80.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sleep Number in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sleep Number from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Sleep Number from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.50.

NASDAQ SNBR opened at $49.62 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.97. Sleep Number Co. has a twelve month low of $48.60 and a twelve month high of $125.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.16, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.65.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by ($1.13). Sleep Number had a negative return on equity of 38.40% and a net margin of 7.04%. The business had revenue of $491.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $601.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.19 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Sleep Number Co. will post 6.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Sleep Number news, Director Daniel Alegre sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.89, for a total transaction of $1,120,130.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, offers sleep solutions and services in the United States. The company designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, pillows, sheets, and other bedding products under the Sleep Number name. It also provides adjustable bases under the FlextFit, and smart beds under the Sleep Number 360 brands.

