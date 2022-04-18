Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Lowers Stock Position in Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lowered its position in shares of Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 167,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,600 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL owned about 0.08% of Conduent worth $893,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in Conduent during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Conduent by 188.4% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Conduent by 45.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 22,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 6,985 shares during the last quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Conduent by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 1,657,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,850,000 after purchasing an additional 7,679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Conduent by 225.9% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 11,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 8,111 shares during the last quarter. 78.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CNDT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Conduent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. TheStreet lowered Conduent from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on Conduent from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, Conduent currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.25.

NASDAQ CNDT opened at $5.60 on Monday. Conduent Incorporated has a one year low of $4.12 and a one year high of $8.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.85 and a 200 day moving average of $5.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.13. Conduent had a positive return on equity of 13.45% and a negative net margin of 0.68%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. Conduent’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Conduent Incorporated will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Conduent (Get Rating)

Conduent Incorporated provides business process services with capabilities in transaction-intensive processing, analytics, and automation in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Industries, Government Services, and Transportation. The Commercial Industries segment offers business process services and customized solutions to clients in various industries; and end-user customer experience management, transaction processing services, healthcare and human resource, and learning services.

