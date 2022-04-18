Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE:VPG) Shares Purchased by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE:VPG – Get Rating) by 166.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 94,634 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,155 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vishay Precision Group were worth $3,513,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,469 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 22,393 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $779,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the period. Bridge City Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 43,666 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,621,000 after acquiring an additional 929 shares during the period. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 182,520 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $6,346,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 14,593 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 1,462 shares during the period. 76.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Vishay Precision Group news, Director Wes Cummins bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $32.02 per share, for a total transaction of $480,300.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 6.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE VPG opened at $31.69 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 3.64 and a quick ratio of 2.45. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.96. Vishay Precision Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.52 and a 12 month high of $39.71. The company has a market cap of $431.81 million, a P/E ratio of 21.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.43.

Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.04. Vishay Precision Group had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 9.83%. The business had revenue of $90.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Vishay Precision Group, Inc. will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

VPG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Sidoti reduced their price target on shares of Vishay Precision Group from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Vishay Precision Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday.

Vishay Precision Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets specialized sensors, weighing solutions, and measurement systems in the United States, Israel, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Sensors, Weighing Solutions, and Measurement Systems.

