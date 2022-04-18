Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Lowers Stock Holdings in Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL trimmed its position in shares of Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP – Get Rating) by 30.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 57,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,000 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL owned 0.12% of Tupperware Brands worth $872,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TUP. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Tupperware Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,648,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Tupperware Brands by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 832,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,590,000 after purchasing an additional 9,410 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Tupperware Brands by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 795,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,801,000 after purchasing an additional 140,541 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its position in Tupperware Brands by 83.2% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 661,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,960,000 after purchasing an additional 300,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Tupperware Brands by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 595,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,584,000 after purchasing an additional 61,061 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.95% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Madeline Otero sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.22, for a total transaction of $201,810.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.19% of the company’s stock.

TUP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price target on Tupperware Brands from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Tupperware Brands in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Tupperware Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.00.

Shares of NYSE TUP opened at $19.95 on Monday. Tupperware Brands Co. has a fifty-two week low of $13.28 and a fifty-two week high of $29.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $911.08 million, a PE ratio of 58.68 and a beta of 2.65. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.93.

Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.14). Tupperware Brands had a negative return on equity of 102.22% and a net margin of 1.10%. The business had revenue of $394.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $370.27 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. Tupperware Brands’s revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tupperware Brands Co. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Tupperware Brands Corporation operates as a consumer products company worldwide. The company manufactures, markets, and sells design-centric preparation, storage, and serving solutions for the kitchen and home, as well as a line of cookware, knives, microwave products, microfiber textiles, water-filtration related items, and an array of products for on-the-go consumers under the Tupperware brand name.

