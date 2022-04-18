Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Has $869,000 Stock Holdings in Clearwater Paper Co. (NYSE:CLW)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL cut its position in shares of Clearwater Paper Co. (NYSE:CLW – Get Rating) by 20.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Clearwater Paper were worth $869,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLW. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new stake in Clearwater Paper during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Clearwater Paper by 23.5% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,851 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Clearwater Paper by 19.2% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,897 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Clearwater Paper by 50.7% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,674 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in Clearwater Paper during the third quarter worth about $207,000. 87.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CLW opened at $27.18 on Monday. Clearwater Paper Co. has a 1 year low of $25.07 and a 1 year high of $44.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.92 and a 200-day moving average of $34.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Clearwater Paper ( NYSE:CLW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.22. Clearwater Paper had a negative net margin of 1.58% and a positive return on equity of 3.39%. The company had revenue of $489.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $460.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Clearwater Paper Co. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Michael John Murphy bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.66 per share, for a total transaction of $28,660.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Steve M. Bowden sold 4,589 shares of Clearwater Paper stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.29, for a total transaction of $129,822.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 35,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,006,925.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,473 shares of company stock valued at $320,005 in the last quarter. 2.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Clearwater Paper in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Clearwater Paper from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Clearwater Paper from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Clearwater Paper from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th.

Clearwater Paper Corporation manufactures and supplies bleached paperboards, and consumer and parent roll tissues in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pulp and Paperboard, and Consumer Products. The Pulp and Paperboard segment offers folding cartons, liquid packaging, cups and plates, blister and carded packaging products, top sheet and commercial printing items, and softwood pulp products, as well as custom sheeting, slitting, and cutting of paperboard products.

