Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Buys 860 Shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,950 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $1,839,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 4.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,105,916 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $537,698,000 after purchasing an additional 256,632 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 0.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,442,192 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $215,401,000 after acquiring an additional 20,652 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 61.7% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,119,235 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $186,917,000 after buying an additional 808,281 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 0.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,262,252 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $111,331,000 after buying an additional 6,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,099,219 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $106,701,000 after buying an additional 10,936 shares in the last quarter. 72.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get WEC Energy Group alerts:

NYSE:WEC opened at $103.19 on Monday. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a one year low of $86.84 and a one year high of $105.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $32.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.11, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $95.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.69.

WEC Energy Group ( NYSE:WEC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 15.64% and a return on equity of 11.80%. WEC Energy Group’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WEC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised WEC Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on WEC Energy Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 target price on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, WEC Energy Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.22.

WEC Energy Group Profile (Get Rating)

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for WEC Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEC Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.