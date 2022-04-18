Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 17,596 Shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK – Get Rating) by 13.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 117,832 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,596 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned 0.33% of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF worth $7,241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 5,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 5.0% in the third quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 41,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,519,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 7.4% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 57.1% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 688 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:HACK opened at $57.91 on Monday. ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF has a 12 month low of $50.28 and a 12 month high of $67.97. The business’s 50-day moving average is $56.62 and its 200 day moving average is $59.57.

