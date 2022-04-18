Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Decreases Position in NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lessened its holdings in shares of NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in NCR were worth $844,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of NCR by 152.4% in the 3rd quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 70,031 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,714,000 after acquiring an additional 42,285 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC increased its position in shares of NCR by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 420,662 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $16,305,000 after acquiring an additional 46,237 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in shares of NCR in the 4th quarter valued at $218,000. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of NCR by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,160,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $44,962,000 after acquiring an additional 111,500 shares during the period. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NCR in the 4th quarter valued at $294,000. 96.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on NCR. TheStreet raised NCR from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NCR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on NCR in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.29.

In other news, EVP Adrian Button sold 21,712 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.21, for a total transaction of $916,463.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 7.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:NCR opened at $40.43 on Monday. NCR Co. has a 52 week low of $34.30 and a 52 week high of $50.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a PE ratio of 69.71 and a beta of 1.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $39.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.63.

NCR (NYSE:NCR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The information technology services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.05. NCR had a return on equity of 30.86% and a net margin of 1.36%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that NCR Co. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NCR Company Profile (Get Rating)

NCR Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of consumer transaction solutions. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Telecommunications and Technology. The Banking segment offers software, services, and hardware solutions for the financial services industry.

